CANTON — The Caprara family is continuing its expansion of car dealerships in St. Lawrence County with its acquisition of Parkway Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram on County Route 25.
Charles G. Caprara, who owns F.X. Caprara Car Companies with his brother, William F. Caprara, said the transaction for the dealership at 1651 County Route 25 closed Thursday.
The dealership becomes the family’s second venture into St. Lawrence County, following its December 2020 acquisition of Parkway Ford on Route 37 in Ogdensburg, now operated as F.X. Caprara Ford.
“I think St. Lawrence County is great,” Mr. Caprara said. “We’re enjoying having small, easy-to-run stores, which makes it nice.”
He said the investment in Canton will enable Caprara Car Companies to expand its stock of new vehicles and provides an additional opportunity to offer vehicle service.
“I think it works,” Mr. Caprara said. “We’re having fun running some of these stores.”
The Canton store will have about 20 employees, with Mr. Caprara noting that it is currently looking to hire a few employees.
The Caprara family has been in the car business in the north country for approaching 50 years, starting with the opening of F.X. Caprara Auto Sales in Watertown in 1974. With the acquisition of F.X. Caprara Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram, it now operates six dealerships.
