OGDENSBURG — The Caprara family has expanded its line of dealerships into St. Lawrence County with its acquisition of Parkway Ford on Route 37.
Charles G. Caprara, who owns F.X. Caprara Car Companies with his brother, William F. Caprara, said the transaction for the dealership at 9890 Route 37 closed Wednesday.
“We’re excited about going to St. Lawrence County. I think it’s going to be a great thing,” Mr. Caprara said Thursday.
He said that while the sale has been finalized, there will be a short transition period before the dealership officially becomes F.X. Caprara Ford of Ogdensburg on Jan. 4.
Mr. Caprara said that due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, bringing in new vehicles at car dealerships has been challenging, but he expects the Ford dealership will ramp up “little by little,” and that it will have a full complement of product within about 90 days.
“I think we will have a lot of vehicles,” he said.
He said there are no immediate plans to make extensive changes at the dealership beyond possibly an expansion of its parking area. Otherwise, he said, customers can expect the same quality sales and service the Caprara family — which now also includes the owners’ children — have been known for in Jefferson County for nearly 50 years.
“We know we have to earn our respect, earn our rights, so we are going to be aggressive,” Mr. Caprara said. “I think it’s going to be a lot of fun.”
The Caprara family currently operates F.X. Caprara Honda of Watertown, F.X. Caprara Kia of Watertown, F.X. Caprara Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram in Alexandria Bay and F.X. Caprara Harley-Davidson in Adams Center.
Ground is expected to be broken in the spring on a new Kia showroom on outer Bradley Street in Watertown, adjacent to the Honda showroom that opened in 2016.
