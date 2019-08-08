Capraras buy back Alexandria Bay dealership

ALEXANDRIA BAY — William F. and Charles G. Caprara on Wednesday bought back the F.X. Caprara dealership on Route 12 they sold three years ago to a New York City company.
Charles Caprara said he and his brother retired too early and wanted to jump back into the car retail industry, which he described as “like a drug to us” after more than 30 years in it.
Unlike some of the other dealerships they previously owned, the F.X. Caprara Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram dealership near Point Vivian, had been renovated last year with a new delivery area, customer lounge, more lifts and a sleek, gray exterior. The updates attracted the brothers, Charles Caprara said, adding that they would save money on investments towards adhering to Chrysler’s next aesthetic phase.
He declined to disclose their purchase price. According to Jefferson County property records, they sold the property in 2016 for $498,210.
“There’s not a better region to be in than the Thousand Islands,” he said. “I think we’ll retain a good market share here.”
GPB Capital, 535 W. 24th St., New York City, had purchased the Alexandria Bay dealership from the Capraras, as well as F.X. Caprara Chrysler, Kia and Volkswagen dealerships and the superstore in Watertown; and F.X. Caprara Chevrolet and Ford in Pulaski over multiple years. The company closed on the deals for five dealerships in 2016, one store in 2017 and one store in 2018.
The family kept the F.X. Caprara Honda dealership in Watertown and the Harley Davidson outlet in Adams Center. The Honda dealership has since expanded with a larger lot, more inventory and more sales. William Caprara purchased the former Goodyear Auto Service Center on Court Street in Watertown last month so workers will have space to recondition new inventory for the Honda dealership.
Charles Caprara said they hope to bolster the Alexandria Bay dealership, managed by his son Taylor, as well, by repaving the parking lot and expanding to accept more inventory. The store employs 25 workers, but Charles Caprara said they plan to hire more.
“We want to be the Amazon of car businesses,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.