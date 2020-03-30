WATERTOWN — Companies across the north country continue to temporarily lay off their employees as the result of the coronavirus crisis.
Cheryl Mayforth, director of the Jefferson County Department of Employment & Training at the WorkPlace, said Monday that she’s finding out from more companies about plans to furlough employees during the coronavirus outbreak.
On Monday, she learned that the Car-Freshner Corp. has notified its employees it was closing down and will reopen once the financial crisis stemming from the virus is over.
The company assured her that Car-Freshner will reopen once the crisis is over. She could not provide the number of employees who will be impacted by the developments.
In pointing out that Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo ordered all nonessential companies to close down during the pandemic, Ms. Mayforth reiterated that she expects as many as 20 to 30 percent of the local workforce will be out of work because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Founded in 1952, Car-Freshner Corp. manufactures the well-known Little Trees automotive hanging air freshener products at its 260,000-square-foot facility, 21205 Little Tree Dr., in the town of Watertown.
The company also designs, develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a wide variety of automotive and household air freshener products, including a variety of aerosols, pump sprays and other products.
The company also has manufacturing facilities in DeWitt, Iowa, and Berlin, N.H.
Company officials could not be reached for comment.
