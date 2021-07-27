WATERTOWN — A Pittsford company plans to move forward with constructing a car wash at the location of the former DealMaker Auto Group Honda dealership at 1068 Arsenal St.
The Jefferson County Planning Board on Tuesday reviewed site plans for a 4,553-square-foot building that would house the Tommy’s Express Car Wash.
The vacant Honda dealership building would be demolished to make room for the car wash, which would include 19 vacuum stations. Site plans call for two entrances and two pay station lanes.
In May, the city’s Planning Board approved a subdivision of the property that would allow for the construction of the car wash on the eastern 1.1-acre parcel.
The car wash would be operated automatically with vehicles running along a conveyor belt.
County Planning Board members expressed concerns of having two entrances into the property from busy Arsenal Street, suggesting that it should have just one entrance. The issue will be sent to the state Department of Transportation to review.
Tim Freitag, an engineer with Bohler Engineering, which is designing the project, told the Planning Board that Tommy’s Express Car Wash believes the two entrances will work better for the car wash.
Senior Planner Andy R. Nevin also expressed concerns that noise from the car wash could disrupt residents of an apartment complex that sits behind the property.
It was unclear Tuesday night how many people would be employed at the car wash, what its hours of operation will be and when construction would begin. Mr. Freitag said the company would have that information.
Richard Schneider, who is listed as the contact for the project, could not be reached for comment.
The city’s Planning Board is expected to review the site plans at its Aug. 7 meeting.
Prime LLC, which is owned by developer P.J. Simao, is listed as the current owner of the roughly 16,500-square-foot building and nearly 3-acre parcel.
Prime LLC would sell the parcel to the car wash company if it gets all the necessary approvals for the project.
Mr. Simao said two months ago that he does not have plans for the other 1.83-acre parcel.
