HENDERSON — The restaurant formerly known as Caprara’s Waterside Bar & Grill, 13471 County Route 123 in Henderson Harbor, is now Carbone’s Waterside after coming under new ownership.
According to a deed filed March 23 at the Jefferson County Clerk’s Office, Steve’s Harbor Inc., Watertown, whose principal is Steven J. Carbone, purchased the restaurant property for $450,000 from TLC Henderson Holdings LLC, Dexter, whose principal is William F. Caprara.
“My first time working in a restaurant was back in 1979 at The Partridgeberry Inn in Black River, then in Alex Bay with Cavallario’s,” Mr. Carbone wrote in a Facebook post. “It was then that I realized I wanted to own my own summer restaurant. The day has finally arrived and my dream is becoming reality.”
For now, the business is open from 4 to 10 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday, according to its Facebook page. Mr. Carbone has allowed the Henderson Fire Department to keep their fire boat at his restaurant’s docks, which helps them respond faster having the boat stationed in the water, the department said in a post thanking Mr. Carbone, who could not be reached for additional comment about his plans.
“Please bear with us as we continue to assemble our crew and prepare for an amazing summer,” reads a posting from the business. “In the coming weeks we will announce our grand opening date in May. Until then, please join us for drinks and pizza at our beautiful bar and on the deck over the lake.”
