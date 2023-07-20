Critical access beds sought for Claxton

Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center, Ogdensburg. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

CARTHAGE — Carthage Area Hospital, Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center, North Country Orthopaedic Group and their affiliates have announced the addition of Kyle Westlake and Peter Sinagra.

Westlake will be the executive director of marketing and public relations, while Sinagra will serve as the executive director of the Foundation.

