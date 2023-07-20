CARTHAGE — Carthage Area Hospital, Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center, North Country Orthopaedic Group and their affiliates have announced the addition of Kyle Westlake and Peter Sinagra.
Westlake will be the executive director of marketing and public relations, while Sinagra will serve as the executive director of the Foundation.
Previously, Westlake was project manager of WSI Digital Marketing while living in Miami.
He graduated from Watertown High School, Jefferson Community College and SUNY Potsdam and has more than eight years of experience in marketing and public relations.
Westlake also has specializations in web development, advertising, graphic design, search engine optimization and project management.
“I’m excited to be back in the north country and contributing to the community that gave me so much,” he said in a prepared statement.
Westlake was born and raised in Watertown and graduated with his bachelor’s degree in business administration and communications in 2016 from SUNY Potsdam.
Sinagra previously was working in professional sports as a director of sales and marketing, and earned a World Series ring with the New York Mets, in addition to a Super Bowl ring with the New England Patriots.
He then became the director of athletic development and major gift officer for Niagara University, Lewiston, before accepting a position to become the director of institutional advancement at the College of Saint Rose, Albany.
“I look forward to generating community support and contributing to the ‘North Country Strong’ movement,” he said in a news release.
Born in Gloucester, Massachusetts, Sinagra attended St. Thomas University in Miami and earned a bachelor’s degree in sports administration.
His wife and three children currently reside in Snyder, Erie County.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.