CARTHAGE — Carthage Area Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours events have returned.
The events provide a venue for the public to learn more about businesses and organizations and for business owners and community leaders to network.
The first Business After Hours for 2022 is set for 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 17, at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Dionne-Rumble Post 7227, 668 West End Ave.
According to the post’s Facebook page, the VFW is the “nation’s oldest combat veterans organization. We are a people who celebrates the joy of fellowship and the strength of camaraderie. Our creed is ‘To Honor the Dead by Serving the Living!’”
Attendees to the Business After Hours event can learn more about the VFW and its Auxiliary, which is open to men and women whose relatives are eligible for membership having served in the military during specific times of conflict.
The $5 cost includes a door prize drawing, appetizers and drink specials. There also will be a 50/50 raffle. Attendees are asked to use the back door of the post and to RSVP by calling the chamber at 315-493-3590 or email Carthagenychamber@gmail.com.
