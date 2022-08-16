Carthage Chamber hires new director

Rebecca J. Wallen, outgoing executive director of the Carthage Area Chamber of Commerce, left, with incoming director Justina Jarrard at a recent Carthage Farmers Market. Provided photo

CARTHAGE — A new face recently came to the Carthage Area Chamber of Commerce. The board hired Justina Jarrard as the new executive director, replacing Rebecca J. Wallen who stepped down to return to Coughlin Printing Group.

“I would like to take a moment to thank our members and the community,” Mrs. Wallen said. “It has been an honor and privilege to have served the Carthage area as the executive director of the Carthage Area Chamber of Commerce. I have enjoyed bringing events to the area and advocating for our local businesses.”

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.