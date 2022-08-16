Carthage Chamber hires new director

CARTHAGE — A new face recently came to the Carthage Area Chamber of Commerce. The board hired Justina Jarrard as the new executive director, replacing Rebecca J. Wallen who stepped down to return to Coughlin Printing Group.
“I would like to take a moment to thank our members and the community,” Mrs. Wallen said. “It has been an honor and privilege to have served the Carthage area as the executive director of the Carthage Area Chamber of Commerce. I have enjoyed bringing events to the area and advocating for our local businesses.”
Mrs. Wallen worked for the chamber for two years.
“It is always a sad day to see someone who was doing so well with our local business and expanding our membership leave us. Rebecca will truly be missed, but with one closed door another one opens and we have had a great new addition to our chamber with our new Director Justina Jarrard,” said Tina Lanier, chamber president. “Justina has a great social media and marketing background, another great thing about her, she is local and knows our area very well. Justina has jumped in feet first and is already making an impact. I am very excited to see what the future holds for the chamber with her guidance.”
Ms. Jarrard is a north country native and has two children, one a recent graduate of Carthage Central High School.
“I’m a local girl and I love the area,” Ms. Jarrard said. “I was raised in Brownville and moved to Carthage at the age of 17. I’ve been here the majority of my life since.”
Ms. Jarrard has years of media and marketing experience.
She said she is “most excited about the opportunity to be more involved in my local community.”
“I’m a family gal so most things are done with my children in town. We do a lot of hiking and kayaking. I’m a music lover — so I’m always looking for ways to appreciate local talent and artistry,” she said. This position, she added, is a chance to “incorporate my passions and experience with an amazing organization while being able to give back to the local community.”
Ms. Jarrard has set a few goals for the chamber, including increasing outreach.
“I also would like to ‘shrink the bridge,’ so to speak, between the twin communities,” she said, “with the hope to become an even stronger, united, greater Carthage area.”
