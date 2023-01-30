CARTHAGE — The Carthage Area Chamber of Commerce is seeking local businesses to host Business After Hours events.
These events, normally held from 5 to 7 p.m. on a weekday, provide a venue for the public to learn more about businesses and organizations and for business owners and community leaders to network.
“It’s a good way to get out in a casual social setting to meet local business owners and community members,” said Deborah Pierce, interim chamber director. “It also allows the host business to show what they have to offer the community.
Augustinian Academy was the venue for the Nov. 16 Business After Hours.
The school’s kitchen staff provided appetizers, Busted Grapes vineyard offered samples of their wines and The Morning Ritual brought a sampling of their doughnuts. Student artwork was on display and there were some STEM — science, technology, engineering and math — activities set up for adults to try. Karisa Widrick, the academy’s music teacher, showcased her talents singing and playing piano.
“We were glad to be able to host the event,” said school principal Mary Ann Margrey. “It was great to have every one back to collaborate with one another.
“It was a great turnout,” said Justina Jarrad, chamber director. “It’s good to see things back to normal.”
Betty Wilton won the 50/50 and donated her winnings to the St. James Food Pantry.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.