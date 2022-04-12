CARTHAGE — Board Chair Thomas R. Sauter announced on April 4 that with the retirement of Thomas H. Piche at the end of this year, Dale A. Klock has been appointed president of the Carthage Savings and Loan Association.
Mr. Piche has been the association president and CEO for 25 years.
According to Mr. Sauter, Mr. Klock will be in charge of the day-to-day operations of the company, and Mr. Piche will remain CEO and will continue working on strategic initiatives while assisting management in this transition.
“We thank Mr. Piche for guiding our association through some challenging times, while leading the association’s continued growth,” Mr. Sauter said. “During Piche‘s presidency, the association assets nearly tripled and the association established full service branches in Watertown and Croghan and a loan production office in Clayton. As a 20-year employee of the association, we are confident Mr. Klock will continue to move the association forward.”
Mr. Sauter also noted that Lori Snyder has been promoted to vice president of lending; Jenna Ebbrecht has been named treasurer; Wendy McLane has been appointed assistant vice president in charge of retail banking; and Jasmine Coffman has been named team leader of the mortgage processing department.
Carthage Savings, founded in 1888, has approximately $300 million in assets and serves Jefferson, Lewis and southern St. Lawrence counties.
