CARTHAGE — Carthage Savings, 313 State St., has purchased the neighboring Conboy building to make improvements to the bank.
Independent Commercial Contractors, Lorraine, has been hired for the demolition.
The interior demo has begun and is expected to be completed this month. The contractors are performing asbestos abatement and window removal.
Originally, the project sought to continue then with exterior demolition, but the architect and engineers were concerned about leaving the wall of the Buckley building, which the Conboy building abuts, exposed to the elements during the winter. With the revised plan, exterior demolition will continue in the spring with the removal of the roof, rafters and three brick walls. Then the lot will be filled in. The exterior demo is expected to take three weeks. During some of that time, the third and possibly the second drive-thru lanes at the bank will be closed.
The bank is seeking proposals for sealing the exterior wall of the Buckley building.
According to bank president Dale Klock, Independent Commercial Contractors is working with National Grid to disconnect the gas and electric supply lines, which also service the Buckley building and Fringe Hair Studio.
After demolition, the drive-thru lanes will be widened to improve visibility.
