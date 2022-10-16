Catholic Charities of Oswego County hiring event Oct. 18

OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Community Services Board will host a “Make a Change” Hiring Event from 2-5 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 18 at Catholic Charities of Oswego County, 808 West Broadway in Fulton. The event will bring local employers and job applicants together to discuss a variety of career opportunities.

“The Community Services Board works with the County’s Division of Mental Hygiene and local service providers to ensure planning and oversight of local mental hygiene services,” said Oswego County Director of Community Services Nicole Kolmsee. “This hiring event, the second of its kind, is being held in response to the high number of vacant job positions in our service community.”

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.