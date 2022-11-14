Celebrating 10 years with OCO

FULTON – Oswego County Opportunities (OCO) presented longevity awards to employees with 10 years of service to OCO and its consumers. In the back row from left are: OCO executive director Diane Cooper-Currier, mental health services specialist Casey Nessel, transit operator Wayne Kirby, and director of crisis and development services Brian Coleman. In the front row are: Residential services DSP Bruce Gardner, mental health services advocate Kerry Smith, and Head Start classroom aide Stacey Croci. Missing from photo are Charles House, Jennifer Parkhurst, Jessica Cooley, Kathleen Cline, Leigh LaShomb, Megan Rudy, Samantha Whalen, Sara Carmichael, Sean Fowler and Thomas Searor.
