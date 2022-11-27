Celebrating 15 years with OCO

FULTON – Oswego County Opportunities (OCO) presented longevity awards to employees with 15 years of service to OCO and its consumers. Pictured from left are: OCO executive director Diane Cooper-Currier, Head Start cook Belinda Viola; transit supervisor Danielle Cantello, Head Start cook Kimberlee Minard and coordinator of homeless services Jill Brzuszkiewicz.
