Celebrating 25 years with OCO

FULTON – Oswego County Opportunities (OCO) presented longevity awards to employees with 25 years of service to OCO and its consumers. Pictured from left are: Family Care Advocate Penny Foster-Pratt, OCO Executive Director Diane Cooper-Currier, and Developmentally Disabled Services Sr. Site Supervisor Mark Collins. Absent from photo are Day/Community Habilitation Services DSP Angela Deloff and Head Start Teaching Assistant Mary-Lou Preeman.
