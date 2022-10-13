Celebrating 35 years with OCO

FULTON – Oswego County Opportunities (OCO) presented longevity awards to employees with 35 years of service to OCO and its consumers. Pictured left are: Education Services Dietician Patricia Williams, OCO Executive Director Diane Cooper-Currier, and Health and Nutrition Financial Assistant Elaine Briggs. Absent from photo is Corporate Credit/Collections Specialist Sue Lorenz.
