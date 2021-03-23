OSWEGO — William Galloway, broker/owner of CENTURY 21 Galloway Realty, names Ed Fayette as the 2020 Agent of the Year. They also announced that in recognition of his outstanding sales production and commitment to quality service, Century 21 Real Estate LLC recently honored Fayette, with the CENTURY 21® President’s Producer Award.
The annual award is bestowed upon those CENTURY 21 System sales affiliates that earn the CENTURY 21 CENTURION® award and the CENTURY 21 Quality Service Pinnacle Producer award in the same calendar year. This is an outstanding honor since only a small percentage of affiliated agents in the United States received this award.
Fayette started with Century 21 Galloway Realty in 2005 and was named Agent of the Year for 2009 and 2011, 2017-20. He has been a multi-year Quality Service Pinnacle Award winner, as well the President’s Producer Award. Fayette’s total sales exceeded over 12 million in 2020. He is the #1 Agent in Oswego County, second in New York state and 70th in the Nation based on transactions sold in the Century 21® System. Fayette’s dedication and hard work is shown by receiving this prestigious award and displays what he is all about.
“He truly understands what it means to be a real estate professional in every way. It’s an honor to have him as part of Century 21 Galloway Realty and we are very proud of his hard work and dedication,” Galloway said.
“It’s a great honor to be recognized among such a talented and dedicated group of real estate professionals,” said Fayette. “The support of my colleagues at Century 21 Galloway Realty undoubtedly helped to make receiving this award possible. Doing what you love makes even the most challenging days enjoyable.”
Fayette can be reached at 315-402-3655 or at Century 21 Galloway Realty at 315-342-2111. Visit their website at www.century21galloway.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.