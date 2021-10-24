Century 21 Galloway’s Ed Fayette tops off the summer 2021 as ‘Agent of the Month’ for May-September

OSWEGO - Century 21 Galloway recently announced that Ed Fayette, licensed real estate agent with Century 21 Galloway, was named the office’s top sales associate for the months of May, June, July, August and September 2021. The recognition is given to the salesperson who produces the greatest number of sales and listings in each given month for Century 21 Galloway.
Bill Galloway, broker/owner of Century 21 Galloway stated, “Ed has received this recognition numerous times in the past, including other times this calendar year, but he can’t recall it happening so many months in a row, especially in such a competitive market.
Business manager Elaine Galloway added, “Ed continues to be a integral part of the Century 21 Galloway team. His production shows that he is not only a leader with our company, but throughout Central New York. He works with local homebuyers and sellers to help them make smart real estate choices. Century 21 Galloway is proud to recognize Ed again with this honor.”
Bill Galloway continued, “Ed specializes in residential, investment income, and commercial properties in and around the Central NY area. His ability to effectively work with his clients, mixed with his knowledge of the business and market, makes him extremely valuable to anyone that works with him.”
Located at 120 E. First St. - Suite 3A in Oswego, Century 21 Galloway is a full-service brokerage specializing residential, commercial, recreational, and investment income properties. Fayette can be reached by calling him direct at 315-402-3655, or at the Century 21 Galloway office by calling 315-342-2111. Fayette may also be contacted by email at ed.fayette@century21.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.