WATERTOWN — After 10 years with the chamber, Kylie S. Peck is moving on from the Greater Watertown-North Country Chamber of Commerce.
She’s accepted a position with the state’s Department of State. Her resignation is effective Jan. 7.
She will continue to be involved in the north country in her new job, Ms. Peck said. She has informed the chamber board about her departure.
Ms. Peck joined the chamber staff in 2011 as director of membership development and rose to her current position of president and chief executive officer in July 2015.
Laurie Podvin, GWNC Chamber of Commerce board chair, credited Ms. Peck for her leadership as the head of the chamber over the past decade.
“Chamber partners, members and stakeholders are excited to have Ms. Peck continue on in a community development role in our region, and look forward to partnering with her and all of our stakeholders to advance growth in the north country,” Ms. Podvin said in a statement.
Under Ms. Peck’s leadership the chamber has grown programming, expanded the largest farmers market in the north country, developed new and enhanced member benefits and played a crucial role in several economic development efforts throughout Watertown and surrounding communities.
Through the pandemic, the organization has been able to quickly shift gears to serve members and businesses across the region, and took a leading role in navigating guidance and helping with the state’s reopening of the economy during the pandemic, Ms. Podvin said.
“It takes a great team to accomplish all that we have in the past six years,” Ms. Peck said. “I am proud of the work we have done to serve our member businesses and have great admiration for our business community and their dedication to making the north country the best place to live.”
Ms. Podvin said the chamber will continue to provide services to chamber members and the broader business community during its leadership transition.
The board’s executive committee will convene in the coming days to strategize and implement a course of action to find a new chamber leader.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.