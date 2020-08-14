Scott Gray, chairman of the Jefferson County Board of Legislators, was on one of his daily COVID-19 calls on Tuesday when he was stunned at what state officials had to say.
A judge in Erie County recently ruled in favor of a wedding venue that wanted to operate at 50 percent capacity. The lawsuit against the state argued they should be able to operate at 50 percent capacity during ceremonies, not the 50-person limit like the state mandates. They won that lawsuit, and during the call, Mr. Gray asked for the state’s interpretation.
He said they said it was their opinion that the lawsuit pertains exclusively for that plaintiff, that specific venue and that single event.
“I couldn’t believe what I was hearing,” Mr. Gray said. “Everyone knows a lawsuit sets precedent.”
In a time when schools across the country are making plans to open, Mr. Gray said he doesn’t understand that small businesses like bowling alleys, gyms and wedding venues can’t open under lighter restrictions.
“How,” he said, “do you expect these businesses to continue withstanding not being open after four months?”
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced on Friday that bowling alleys would be able to open next week. Mr. Gray said it appears guidance for alleys to reopen are in a draft stage and being finalized.
“Please note that as soon as we have guidance related to bowling alleys, we will circulate,” a text from the governor’s office reads.
Meanwhile, the wedding venue lawsuit argued that restricting wedding ceremonies to 50 people violates their First and Fourteenth Amendment rights for free exercise of religious gatherings. It argues that being allowed to operate at 50 percent capacity when it is running as a restaurant, but having a 50-person restriction when the same venue is used as a wedding reception is arbitrary.
In response, the state argued that the 50-person gathering ban highlights the state’s emergency police power over matters of health and safety. They also argued that the wedding venues offered no facts for why more than 50 people are required to be present at their ceremonies in order for them to exercise their religious beliefs. And the state argued that the plaintiffs’ free exercise of religious claims cannot succeed because the 50-person gathering restriction is neutral and applies to all weddings, secular or otherwise.
In its decision, the court cautions that it is not implying that any wedding would be similar to a typical dining experience. It states that this lawsuit is unique because the venues are already operating as a restaurant as well as a wedding venue, and that allowing them to operate both at 50 percent capacity wouldn’t violate their constitutional rights.
