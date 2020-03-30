WATERTOWN — The Greater Watertown-North Country Chamber of Commerce wants to make sure businesses know that help is there for them during the coronavirus.
The chamber is hosting a Zoom web conference — called “Coffee Talk” — to business professionals.
In response to the current climate, the chamber is offering the web-based series for members and non-members that will be held twice a week, at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
On Tuesday mornings, business professionals can engage in casual conversation to catch up with others, ask questions and spend some time with other professionals from the comforts of their remote office.
On Thursdays, the chamber will bring in guest speakers to lead in the discussion in relevant topics surrounding business and the COVID-19 crisis.
Laurie J. Podvin, the chamber’s board chairwoman and a partner in Bowers & Company, CPAs, PLLC, thanked the chamber staff for being on the forefront of the global crisis in providing resources and information to members and community.
“We encourage both members and non-members to join us each week as we continue to make meaningful connections, face-to-face during a time when we must physically distance ourselves,” Ms. Potvin said.
Through the program, attendees will gain insight into the rapidly evolving conditions if the coronavirus outbreak.
Local business representatives can learn techniques to enhance their businesses and ask questions about these challenging times. The web-series is free to join.
To join the conference, participants must use the zoom conference link unique to the specific Coffee Talk. Each week, links can be found on our website by visiting https://www.watertownny.com/coffee-talk/.
Chamber officials said the community needs to stick together and support each other in these times of social distancing and major life disruptions that affect our businesses and families due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Greater Watertown – North Country Chamber of Commerce is a membership organization which promotes and supports business and industry to enhance the community in which we live, work and do business.
If you would like more information on this topic, please visit our website at www.watertownny.com or give us a call at (315)788-4400.
