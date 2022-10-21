LOWVILLE — The Lewis County Chamber of Commerce, with Naturally Lewis, is hosting its annual meeting and awards ceremony from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Nov. 17 at 3 Willows Event Center in Lyons Falls.

“This year’s theme, Portraits of Success, allows us to recognize the resilience of our community, our businesses, and our organization and to embrace the lessons of our past to lead to a fruitful future,” the chamber announcement.

