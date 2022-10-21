LOWVILLE — The Lewis County Chamber of Commerce, with Naturally Lewis, is hosting its annual meeting and awards ceremony from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Nov. 17 at 3 Willows Event Center in Lyons Falls.
“This year’s theme, Portraits of Success, allows us to recognize the resilience of our community, our businesses, and our organization and to embrace the lessons of our past to lead to a fruitful future,” the chamber announcement.
The chamber solicited nominations from the community for four categories — tourism, outstanding business, non-profit and entrepreneur of the year. The board narrowed the selection to the top nominees in each category and will announce the winners at the chamber dinner.
Nominees for the Adirondacks Tug Hill Tourism Award, for tourism-based businesses that promote Lewis County to residents and tourists alike as the ideal place to live, work and play, are Beaver Camp, Denmark Gardens Apple Orchard and Florissante the Mansion.
Vying for the Naturally Lewis Outstanding Business Award, which is the ultimate business award of the ceremony, are Eddie’s Meat Market, The Bateman Draft House and Tug Hill Estate.
The Non-Profit Excellency Award, recognizes a 501(c)3 organization in Lewis County which goes above and beyond to serve their community and contribute to a healthy, safe and well-rounded Lewis County. Nominees for the nonprofit award are American Legion Post 162, Lewis County Search and Rescue and Northern Regional Center for Independent Living.
The Emerging Entrepreneur of the Year Award recognizes an up-and-coming entrepreneur in Lewis County who shows a strong future as a business leader in the county. Amanda Drake of Rags & Rivers, Kelsey Blackwell of Blackwell Bookkeeping and Meghann Hellinger of Drift Day Spa and The Bateman Draft House are the top nominees for this honor.
During the awards ceremony, the chamber will also recognize milestone members.
