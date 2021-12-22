WATERTOWN — With the pending departure of Kylie Peck, the Greater Watertown North Country Chamber of Commerce has started a search for a new president and chief executive officer.
Earlier this week, Ms. Peck announced that she accepted a new position with the state Department of State and will remain with the organization until Jan. 7.
The salary for the new president will range between $65,000 and $70,000.
The full job description can be found on the Chamber’s website, www.watertownny.com.
Applicants can send resume, cover letter and professional references to gwncchamber@gmail.com. Materials will be accepted until the position is filled.
