CHAMPION — The town’s zoning board could decide the fate of a new Stewart’s Shop that would replace the existing store in Great Bend at the corner of routes 3 and 26.
The Boston Spa company has proposed tearing down its store at the intersection and replacing it with a 3,900-square-foot store.
But the town only allows small commercial operations to be smaller than 2,000 square feet, Champion Planning Board Chairman Peter LeBarge said.
The Zoning Board of Appeals will need to grant an area variance for the larger building, he said. The project would then go back to the town planning board in February.
In December, the project was presented to the Champion Planning Board and then sent to the zoning board to consider.
The Jefferson County Planning Board will take up the site plan for the project and an area variance during its meeting on Tuesday.
Plans call for the company purchasing three adjoining houses to make the site large enough to accommodate the larger store and a canopy with four gas pumps, County Planner Andy Nevin said. The existing store site is cramped and can be hard for customer vehicles to maneuver in and out of the site.
The new store, with the building set back more from the road, would improve traffic flow and safety, he said.
“Clearly, the store is busy and the reason to expand,” he said.
The company also is asking for approval for a taller sign and a setback and realigning the fuel pumps.
The county planning board meets virtually at 4 p.m. on Tuesday.
The project is coming up at the same time that the city of Watertown’s planning board is waiting to see if Stewart’s proceeds with plans to build a new store on Washington Street and replace an existing store just down the road.
That new store, on the site where three apartment buildings were torn down several years ago, was first proposed more than a year ago.
Last summer, Stewart’s suspended the planning review process to conduct a traffic study and provide neighbors with information about property values.
Michael A. Lumbis, the city planning and community development director, said last week the city hasn’t heard anything from the company since then.
Both projects are part of Stewart’s strategy to expand and improve their stores.
