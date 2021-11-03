CHAUMONT — A new grocery store has opened its doors to customers in Chaumont.
The Chaumont Country Store, 12070 E. Main St., opened Friday and offers mid-size grocery products, local vendor products, fresh produce, deli, a sub line, dairy goods and more.
“You name it, you can get it,” owner Kim Parker said.
Ms. Parker said it really means a lot to her to be able to open up the grocery store in the village.
“I’m going to give everyone a reason to shop local,” she said.
Ms. Parker said she has heard from many of her customers who are grateful to finally have a local grocery store.
“I’ve been thanked so many times every day. Each and every day somebody comes in and says ‘Thank you for opening for us’, ‘Thank you for doing this,’” Ms. Parker said. “It means a lot to them, so it means a lot to me.”
Chaumont has been without a grocery store since Nov. 13, 2020, when the IGA Supermarket closed its doors for good. Chaumont residents were forced to drive into Watertown to get their groceries. With the new store, this has changed.
Another part of the excitement surrounding the grocery store is attributed to the social aspect of the space.
“There was a really big need in this community to reopen this grocery store. Not only as a center place of shopping, but it’s also very social here,” Ms. Parker said. “It’s a community that is extremely social, and I think that this is a great venue for people to get out and see their neighbors and talk to their local retailer.”
The grocery store also houses a new seating area toward the back of the building that can be used as a meeting or hang out spot. Ms. Parker said she has heard from a lot of people about how excited they are to have the seating area.
The Chaumont Country Store is open from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 8 a.m. until 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
“I feel great to provide this service for this community. I’m just overwhelmed at how happy it makes them, and that in turn makes me super happy and excited,” Ms. Parker said. “I’m excited to come to work everyday and go, ‘What can I get done for them today?’ ... I’m not working for myself. I’m working for them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.