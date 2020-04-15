CHAUMONT — Amy Williams, whose family operates Wise Guys Pizza and Pasta, never imagined that the move into a bigger restaurant down the road would have been under more unusual circumstances.
The opening of the 98-seat, 6,000-square-foot restaurant featuring a full bar and dining room with a view of Sawmill Bay was supposed to happen in March after a two-year construction project.
But then the coronavirus pandemic hit.
So much for the family-run restaurant showing all of those features that the former site did not have.
“Our goal was a March opening,” she said. “When they said no and we couldn’t, that’s it. You have to go on from there. You do what you can.”
Instead, it’s only “no contact” takeouts on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at the Route 12E restaurant. The staff of 22 employees were furloughed until after the pandemic because the owners didn’t want to jeopardize either their employees or their family with getting the virus.
As a precaution, all to-go orders are made over the phone. Customers can only pay with a credit card. They get a phone call that their food is ready. They pick up their food in the restaurant’s foyer. They have to bring their own pen to sign for the credit card. And then everything gets sanitized before the next customer picks up their meal.
Welcome to the age of social-distancing.
“We’re going to get through this,” Mrs. Williams said. “It’s going to be fine. For us, it’ll be getting the glitches out.”
Despite how the world has changed, she looks forward to the summer when she expects that Wise Guys will be full of customers enjoying the full menu and two weekly specials.
They’ll enjoy the sunsets from the outdoor seating area and wedding receptions on the patio, she said.
This will be the family’s 14th summer after running the restaurant in a smaller location at 12208 Route 12E.
The pandemic hasn’t stopped the pasta, pizza and garlic knotholes at Wise Guys. It just postponed the opening.
