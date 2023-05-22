WATERTOWN — The Cheese Store of Northern New York, formerly known as The Cheese Store, has changed its opening day plans.
Joseph A. and Emily A. Filley, the new operators of the store, had originally hoped to open on Friday. The opening is now set for Thursday, June 22.
“We really were trying for a Memorial Day Weekend opening, but these extra few weeks will help us make sure everything is as close to perfect as we can make it,” according to a post on the Facebook page of the Cheese Store of NNY.
The Cheese Store, owned by Jefferson Bulk Milk Cooperative, closed in April after the coop said it didn’t have the resources to properly run the establishment. It is located at 19401 State Route 3.
