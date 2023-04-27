WATERTOWN — Chiappone’s Tire Warehouse, a north country staple for almost 50 years, will be closing its doors for good Friday.
The move to close is to allow owner Michael Chiappone, 89, and manager Joseph Roselli, 77, to retire.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Join now to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Six-day (Tuesday through Sunday) print subscribers of the Watertown Daily Times are eligible for full access to NNY360, the NNY360 mobile app, and the Watertown Daily Times e-edition, all at no additional cost.
If you have an existing six-day print subscription to the Watertown Daily Times, please make sure your email address on file matches your NNY360 account email. You can sign up or manage your print subscription using the options below.
Don't hesitate! Start your digital-only membership today and not only receive full access to our premier news website NNY360.com but also to the NNY360 mobile app, and the Watertown Daily Times eEdition!
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Intro to NNY360
|$2.99
|for 30 days
|Monthly Digital Service
|$11.99
|for 30 days
|Yearly Digital Service
|$143.88
|for 365 days
WATERTOWN — Chiappone’s Tire Warehouse, a north country staple for almost 50 years, will be closing its doors for good Friday.
The move to close is to allow owner Michael Chiappone, 89, and manager Joseph Roselli, 77, to retire.
They are looking to sell the business, and Mr. Roselli said they hope to have someone purchase the business and retain it as an automotive repair shop.
Mr. Roselli said that over the years they have really enjoyed their time with their customers and people who have worked at the shop.
“We felt like we’re a part of the community,” he said.
Mr. Roselli said Chiappone’s customers “are second to none.”
“That’s what we’re going to miss the most is our customers, and hopefully, somebody reopens this as a tire shop and they will come back and patronize it,” he said. “We’ve been helping so many people; that’s been our most important goal, because they like us, they trust us, it’s been wonderful.”
Mr. Roselli and Mr. Chiappone will be staying in the area.
“It’s been a great ride, it’s been the best, nobody could have a boss like Mike Chiappone. He’s a great guy and he became a very close friend of mine, and we’re very close friends,” Mr. Roselli said.
Mr. Chiappone opened the business in 1974 on Mill Street before moving to its West Main Street location in 1985.
“It’s been enjoyable to be part of this community,” Mr. Chiappone said.
He was born and raised in the north country, and the only time he was away from the area was when he was in the Air Force.
“We have a heartfelt thank you to all of our friends and customers for their loyal patronage and support over these many years,” Mr. Roselli said. He also thanked the suppliers.
Mr. Roselli said there has been talk of closing for a few years now, and they just decided that now is the right time to be able to finally retire and relax.
“We’ve got three families,” Mr. Chiappone said. “We’ve got our biological family, which is No. 1 as far as family is concerned. Then we have our church family, and then we have this family. This is family.”
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
Staff Writer
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Get Breaking News Alerts deliverd FREE to your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
By providing your email address, you consent to receive emails and special offers from NNY360.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.