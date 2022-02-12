WATERTOWN — Work could start in April on the long-awaited Chick-fil-A restaurant in City Center Plaza off Arsenal Street.
City Code Enforcement Supervisor Dana Aikins was told by the architectural firm handling the Chick-fil-A project that the company hopes to begin demolition of the vacant Ruby Tuesday restaurant on April 4.
In a Feb. 3 email, a representative from Chipman Design Architecture, Atlanta, inquired about the need for a demolition and building permit for the 5,000-square-foot Chick-fil-A restaurant.
Mr. Akins said the restaurant chain will need new permits because the old ones expired.
The restaurant is expected to open in the fall.
The closest Chick-fil-As — known for the “original chicken sandwich” — are in the Syracuse area and in Plattsburgh.
Last March, the Watertown City Council approved the site plans for the Chick-fil-A restaurant after the city Planning Board expressed concerns about traffic generated by the restaurant, especially within the site.
The board required that directional signs be installed to direct traffic on the site.
The restaurants have been known to create traffic snarls because so many restaurant-goers are attracted to them when they first open.
