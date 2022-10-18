WATERTOWN — You just have to wait until next week to get one of those chicken sandwiches and special dipping sauce from the Chick-fil-A in the City Center plaza.
Meghan Cook, spokesperson for the chain restaurant, confirmed that the Chick-fil-A will open Thursday, Oct. 27.
If there’s any indication what has happened in other communities, expect a lot of people showing for those first days that it’s open.
The new restaurant is located at 1290 Arsenal St., and will operate from 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday for dine-in, drive-through and carry-out ordering. Guests can place an order for pickup, dine-in or delivery on the Chick-fil-A mobile app or website.
The restaurant is owned and operated by Merrit Brady, who was a fine-dining sous chef and catering company owner before becoming a restaurateur.
Prior to being selected as owner/operator of the Chick-fil-A in Watertown, Mr. Brady worked at a Chick-fil-A in Charleston, South Carolina.
To celebrate the opening, Chick-fil-A Watertown is recognizing 100 local heroes making an impact in the area by providing them with free Chick-fil-A meals for a year.
