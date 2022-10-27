WATERTOWN — The north country’s first and only Chick-fil-A drew long lines of people looking to purchase a signature chicken sandwich as doors opened to customers for the first time in the City Center Plaza on Arsenal Street Thursday.
Some people there early enough were able to get through with about a 10- to 15-minute wait.
Haley R. Isom said she waited for her food for about 15 minutes in the morning but was hanging out for a bit longer to get her husband lunch.
“For it to be successful, we’ve got to support it,” she said.
Ashley B. Long, who was eating with Mrs. Isom, said she was really excited for Chick-fil-A to be in Watertown.
“We needed it,” she said.
Tiffaugy R. Harrigan had been waiting in line for about 15 minutes, but no time was going to stop her from getting Chick-fil-A.
“For Chick-fil-A, I’ll just stick it out, because I know that they’re used to the long lines, so it’s nothing new,” she said.
She said she is “very much excited” to have a Chick-fil-A in Watertown.
Merrit A. Brady, owner and operator of the Watertown Chick-fil-A, said he moved to Watertown to open the location.
“When we found out that Chick-fil-A was planning on expanding into Watertown, we were just really excited for the opportunity, really blessed to able to apply for this location,” he said.
Mr. Brady is originally from North Carolina. He moved to South Carolina and applied to be an owner/operator of Chick-fil-A three years ago.
He also owned a catering company for 16 years with his wife and received experience by being on the leadership team at Chick-fil-A in Charleston.
“It’s been a journey, a wonderful journey,” he said.
He also said seeing the reception from the community was important and that he has been thanked and told how excited people are for the Watertown Chick-fil-A.
Some people were so excited that they camped out overnight at the doors, Mr. Brady said.
“It’s such an amazing brand,” Mr. Brady said. “Every step of the way you think you can’t meet a nicer person, and then you meet the next operator or the next team member … It’s just an amazing company.”
When a new Chick-fil-A opens, the company will donate $25,000 to Feeding America that will be distributed to partners in the north country to help with the fight against hunger.
Watertown’s Chick-fil-A also honored 100 local heroes from the Jefferson County Children’s Home and the Watertown Urban Mission with free Chick-fil-A meals for one year.
“(We’re) really leaning into trying to make a difference in our community,” he said.
He also called being able to serve military members on Fort Drum “the icing on the cake.”
“We appreciate what they do so much and their commitment to our country, so that was just an added bonus for us,” he said.
Mr. Brady will be responsible for day-to-day operations of the restaurant that employs around 120 full- and part-time positions and developing relationships with local businesses and organizations.
“We couldn’t be happier,” Mr. Brady said.
Watertown’s Chick-fil-A will also be a part of the company’s “Shared Table” program that will give surplus food to local soup kitchens, food banks, shelters and nonprofits.
Around lunch time on Thursday, well over 50 vehicles were lined up in the drive-thru that goes behind IHOP and Buffalo Wild Wings. Police officers were directing traffic.
Also during lunchtime, a Chick-fil-A employee told customers waiting in line that the wait time was near 30 minutes.
Declan E. Keithlan, who has been in the military on Fort Drum for four years and is originally from Virginia Beach, was excited to have a Chick-fil-A open here because in his hometown there are plenty of Chick-fil-A restaurants.
“When we found out Chick-fil-A was opening, and we didn’t have to drive to Syracuse to get Chick-fil-A it was kind of a big deal,” he said.
He said he anticipates making the trip to Chick-fil-A in Watertown “a lot.”
The Jefferson County codes office said that the Chick-fil-A project cost $850,000.
The restaurant will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
“I just can’t say enough good things about our brand and what Chick-fil-A does for the communities that they serve,” Mr. Brady said.
