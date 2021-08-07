FULTON — Big John Sales is the returning hole-in-one sponsor for the upcoming second annual Child Advocacy Center of Oswego County Golf Tournament. John Zanewych of Big John Sales, and CAC Board of Directors President, will sponsor the hole-in-one contest where the participant who sinks a hole-in-one on the Big John Sales’ hole will win $10,000.
CAC Executive Director, Tory L. DeCaire stated, “We are excited to be welcoming back Big John Sales as our $10,000 Hole-in-One contest sponsor. John Zanewych, as the CAC Board President and owner of Big John Sales has supported the CAC in a variety of ways including stepping up to sponsor the same contest last year at our inaugural golf event. No one was able to sink the hole in one last year, but we are hopeful that some lucky golfer walks away a big winner this year!”
The $10,000 hole-in-one contest isn’t the only chance that participants will have at winning a big prize, Rich Burritt of Burritt Motor’s recent announced sponsoring a separate hole-in-one contest for the CAC event where the prize on that hole is a brand-new car.
DeCaire continued, “We are fortunate to have two huge prize contests this year to add to the excitement and there are still a few spots left for teams to register however, they are filling fast. If you were waiting until the last minute to enter, now is the time! The deadline for teams, sponsors or prize donors is August 9th so please let us know if you, or a business you’re familiar with, might be interested in getting in on the fun while supporting a great cause!”
The 2021 CAC Golf Tournament will be a captain & crew event held at Battle Island State Park on Monday, Aug. 30. To learn more visit the website: www.oswegocac.org/events , email: sarah.weigelt@oswegocac.org or call: 315-592-4453 ext. 3117.
The Child Advocacy Center of Oswego County is a safe, child-friendly site where members of the multi-disciplinary team of Oswego County gather to assist child abuse victims and their families. The CAC is a 501(c)3 non-profit with a mission to provide a safe, child-friendly environment that supports a timely, multi-disciplinary response to child sexual abuse, physical abuse and trauma, and promotes healing of victims and their families. The CAC also provides community outreach and efforts to aid in the prevention of child abuse throughout Oswego County.
