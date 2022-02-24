SACKETS HARBOR — After closing its doors on Dec. 23, Chrissy Beanz Bakery will reopen Friday.
Following the holiday season, the bakery’s general manager was on maternity leave with her new son, and an already skeleton crew was running the show, so some time off was needed for all to decompress. Then, in early January, the bakery began some kitchen changes that will allow it to expand its menu in the coming months.
After some delays, the time to reopen has arrived, and over the past few weeks, staff have been cleaning, organizing and baking in preparation.
More information and hours of operation are on the bakery’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/ChrissyBeanzBakery.
