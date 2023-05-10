SACKETS HARBOR — When they purchased it in 2020, the owners of Chrissy Beanz Bakery always intended to open a second location of the popular West Main Street coffee shop.
Owners Sarah C. and Daniel D. Radmanovic are doing just that in the plaza that houses the Piggly Wiggly grocery store on Washington Street in Watertown.
They were eyeing a storefront in the plaza, across from Watertown High School, so when the former bookstore became available they jumped on it.
“It’s centrally located,” she said, adding that the second Chrissy Beanz will be the only coffee shop in that area and will cater to teachers and other people working nearby.
The new shop will carry the same menu items of specialty coffees and drinks, baked goods and sandwiches that the Sackets Harbor shop does now, she said.
She hopes to open Labor Day weekend, three years after the same weekend that they purchased and reopened Chrissy Beanz in 2020.
“It’s just coincidence that we’re opening then,” she said.
While the exact hours of operation haven’t been determined. Mrs. Radmanovic foresees opening around 6 a.m. for teachers going to work in the morning and remaining open to mid-afternoon.
The former bookstore will undergo major renovations. The decor will feature “cleaner aesthetics” with white counter tops and a cement floor.
Contractor Scott Phelps is doing the work. They signed the lease last week.
The new shop will have about 15 employees, the same number that the original Chrissy Beanz has now.
In 2020, they purchased the establishment from former owner Andy Taylor, who also owned Tin Pan Galley across the street and opened Chrissy Beanz in 1999.
