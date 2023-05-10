Chrissy Beanz to open new location in Watertown

Sarah C. and Daniel D. Radmanovic stand together in front of the Chrissy Beanz cafe on West Main Street in Sackets Harbor after purchasing it in 2020. They are opening a second location in Watertown. Watertown Daily Times

SACKETS HARBOR — When they purchased it in 2020, the owners of Chrissy Beanz Bakery always intended to open a second location of the popular West Main Street coffee shop.

Owners Sarah C. and Daniel D. Radmanovic are doing just that in the plaza that houses the Piggly Wiggly grocery store on Washington Street in Watertown.

