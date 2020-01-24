WATERTOWN — The bottles of rum, vodka, gin and other alcohol are no longer displayed behind the bar at the former Mr. Biggs Bar and Restaurant on Public Square. A row of beer coolers also remain empty.
But the Rev. Marcus Jones says the former Caribbean-influenced bar soon will be full of love, music and Jesus. But no booze.
He and his wife, Ebony, former Fort Drum soldiers, are turning the storefront, 65 Public Square, into a Christian music lounge that will be devoted to God.
The words “We are not a bar. Love lives here,” are written in red and blue chalk posted on a chalkboard as you enter the storefront that they’re calling Klean Klassics Ministries.
“It’s not a church, but it’s a place of worship,” Mrs. Jones said.
The Christian music lounge will feature jazz, the blues, R&B, country and hip-hop music performed in the evening by musicians from other area churches on instruments he purchased from the Dr. Guitar music store.
In explaining why he’s opening the music venue, he’s always had a love for music, studying audio production at Full Sail University in Winter Park, Fla.
Mrs. Jones will run the kitchen, offering soups, hot and cold sandwiches, and salads. There will be no set prices for the items on the menu.
“It will be an offering of what you can afford,” she said.
They hope to open in March.
God sent him to the empty storefront, he said. He was driving along Public Square when he found it. An ordained minister, he knew immediately it was the place of worship that he was seeking.
“I fell in love with it,” he said. “The calling was there.”
He envisions the ministry as a place for other “true believers” also sent there by God, where they can participate in Bible studies on Sundays.
“It’s relational,” he said. “It’s not religion, but it’s about a relationship with God. It’s about fellowship.”
Both said they were raised Christians. Growing up in Connecticut, she and her family went to an African Methodist Episcopal Zion church, while he didn’t have such a traditional religious experience.
The Rev. Jones, who was in the Army for nine years and left as a sergeant, believes his grandmother, who is religious, saw over him during his three deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan.
He survived three close calls. One time a rocket just missed the truck he was riding in. The second close call occurred when he was supposed to be in a truck on the day it got blown up. Another time he went on leave and his truck was destroyed by a bomb.
“My grandmother protected me,” he said.
The couple met as soldiers at Fort Drum, fell in love, got married exactly a year ago Saturday and had a baby daughter, Lulu. They also became closer to God after attending Po Valley Chapel on post and meeting Major James Key, former chaplain for Fort Drum’s 10th Sustainment Brigade.
Another former Fort Drum soldier, the Apostle Valerie Perry, of the Prayer Tower Church of Deliverance, also was influential in the couple’s religious journey and their interest in opening the Christian music lounge, the couple said.
“They are willing to give of Christ and want to help people,” she said.
City officials and downtown leaders didn’t know what to make of the Christian music lounge when the sign went up on the building a few weeks back. They could not remember when a storefront church opened on Public Square before. And they didn’t know anything about the minister’s plans for the location.
Donald W. Rutherford, CEO of the Watertown Local Development Corp., also known as the Watertown Trust, hasn’t talked to them about their plans.
“I didn’t know what it was. Is it a bar? Is it a Christian music-themed lounge? Is it a Christian music lounge with a bar?” he said. “I really didn’t know what it was.”
He hopes the music lounge will bring people downtown.
But the storefront has a dubious past, changing hands several times over the years.
Back in the late 1980s, it was once occupied by Kegler’s Tavern, then a couple of Mexican restaurants and Mr. Bigg’s opened in 2015 as an ethnic restaurant. But the owner turned the restaurant into a nightclub, and subsequently, it became a trouble spot for police because of a series of fights.
An incident in February 2017 brought police to disperse a crowd of about 100 rowdy people during a large-scale brawl that resulted in four people being arrested.
The publicity of the trouble was too much and the owner closed the bar, leaving it vacant.
But the storefront now will be all about love, music and Jesus, Rev. Jones said.
(1) comment
Very interesting, and I hope this business fulfills it's goal of edifying people's relationship with Jesus Christ, as well as attract others to the Gospel (Good News)- They can have a meaningful, loving relationship with God. I pray this is a beacon of light in Watertown.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.