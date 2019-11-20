WATERTOWN — A new Christmas-themed store has opened in the Salmon Run Mall only for the holiday season.
Christmas Treasures, which opened in a vacant storefront near the food court, offers ornaments and other holiday gifts during regular mall hours.
“We are thrilled to have this great little shop join us for the holidays at Salmon Run Mall,” wrote Karla Woods, mall marketing manager, in an email. “They are a perfect store to get stocking stuffers or last-minute touches to your décor for the holidays.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.