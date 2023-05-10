WATERTOWN — The Christmas Tree Shops store in the Salmon Run Mall will close as its owner tries to restructure in federal bankruptcy court.
The company, based in Middleboro, Massachusetts, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy Friday in U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.
