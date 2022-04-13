SYRACUSE – Christopher Community, Inc. has announced the appointment of four new staff positions at their Syracuse corporate offices. Chris Quinn, Senior Development Project Manager; Jenna McClave, Development Project Manager; Tony Gallegos, Controller; and Shane Stepien, Marketing and Communications Director were each recently hired in their new roles. “We are extremely pleased to welcome the newest members of our corporate team – Chris, Jenna, Tony, and Shane,” said Christopher Community, Inc. CEO/President Justin Rudgick. “Each provide broad experience and expertise relative to their respective positions, and we believe they will provide great value to our growing organization.”
Quinn joins Christopher Community as Senior Development Project Manager after running his own real estate brokerage and investment firm based in Boston for several years. Quinn is a graduate of Fayetteville-Manlius High School and the Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania. His passions include basketball, comedy and improving food access to underserved areas. “I am thrilled to be joining Christopher Community to assist its fantastic development team in constructing important projects that will address the needs of underserved populations,” Quinn said.
McClave is a lifelong resident of Syracuse, and joins Christopher Community as Development Project Manager, after a decades long history of working for local non-profit organizations. Most recently, McClave worked for Home HeadQuarters, Inc. where she started as Senior Lending Administrator before moving into their Home Ownership Department to run the pre-purchase Home Buyer Education program. McClave is a HUD-Certified Housing Counselor and spent the last three years as manager of the Syracuse Financial Empowerment Center leading a team of counselors to assist more than 1,000 CNY residents to achieve many outcomes, most notably reducing their debt by more than $2.6 million. When she isn’t working you can find her enjoying time with her family and dreaming of a retirement where she can build a barn allowing her to adopt and house homeless animals.
“The opportunity to work with the development team at Christopher Community was one I could not pass up,” McClave said, “and I look forward to continuing to serve the underserved of CNY in my new role.”
Gallegos has been appointed to the position of Controller at Christopher Community, after working previously as an Accounting Manager at the Arizona Humane Society, a non-profit based in Tempe, Ariz.
Gallegos, who just recently moved to Phoenix, with his wife and son, maintains a bachelor of science in accountancy from Northern Arizona University, with a certificate in entrepreneurship.
Besides his love of being a dad, Gallegos enjoys the outdoors, going on hikes, kayaking or canoeing, and playing board games with his wife.
“I am so excited to be part of such an awesome organization and incredible team. Looking forward to the adventures and success that await us,” Gallegos said.
Stepien has joined on as Marketing and Communications Director, where he will oversee and manage the organization’s branding, public relations, and marketing initiatives.
Stepien, who resides in Minetto, is also President of Step One Creative, an advertising and PR firm that he founded in 1996, and continues to operate alongside his position at Christopher Community, Inc.
A graduate of St. John Fisher College in Rochester, Stepien holds a bachelor of arts degree in communications/journalism.
He enjoys spending time with his four children and family, youth sports and coaching, camping, and all outdoor activities.
“I really appreciate this new opportunity with Christopher Community,” said Stepien. “I am looking forward to working with Justin and the team to capitalize on the success of the organization’s 50 years of community service, and help propel them as the leader in property management and housing development for the underserved across New York State. I am excited to use my skillset and years of experience working with non-profits through my advertising agency to grow the CCI brand.”
Established in 1971, Christopher Community currently manages over 3,000 units and more than 100 buildings, as well as administers Onondaga County’s Rental Assistance Program which serves over 1,200 households. Christopher Community, Inc. develops and operates safe, affordable housing for low- and moderate-income individuals and families in a way that respects their dignity, and fosters their independence, while enhancing the character of the neighborhood in which they live. The non-profit organization serves communities across New York state including: Syracuse, Rochester, Buffalo, Utica, Watertown, Oswego, Cortland, Elmira, and Canandaigua, amongst others.
