SYRACUSE – Christopher Community, Inc. has announced the appointment of two new staff positions at their Syracuse corporate office. Deron Glickert, Strategic Projects Coordinator and Kelly Sweet, Strategic Projects Advisor were each recently hired in their new roles. “We are extremely pleased to welcome the newest members of our corporate team Deron and Kelly,” said Christopher Community, Inc. CEO/President Justin Rudgick. “Each provide broad experience and expertise relative to their respective positions, and we believe they will be of great benefit to our growing organization.”
Glickert has joined Christopher Community as Strategic Projects Coordinator.
A graduate of Messiah University with a bachelor’s degree in human resources management, Glickert’s primary role will be to build both strong internal relationships that enhances Christopher Community’s work environment/culture, and new or existing external relationships that will help foster the organization’s footprint in the communities they serve. Additionally, Glickert will also work closely with the corporate team on various projects and development initiatives.
In addition to his position at Christopher Community, Glickert is presently the Associate Pastor at New Hope Church in Baldwinsville and has many years of previous sales and wealth management experience in the financial sector.
Glickert resides in Baldwinsville with his wife Kristen, and has a son Zackery, and two daughters, Kyra and Brynn.
“I am excited to join an organization with a mission to provide affordable housing for everyone and help build a culture that values each person and the role they have in making Christopher Community the leader in property management and development,” Glickert said.
Sweet has joined Christopher Community, Inc. as Strategic Projects Advisor.
Sweet, who resides in Cazenovia with her husband and son, has over 20 years of experience in affordable housing development.
“I have dedicated my career to increasing the availability of safe, quality, energy efficient, affordable housing options for our populations most vulnerable. I learned early in my career while performing energy audits on various housing authority properties across the country, that the energy cost burden to low- and moderate-income persons severely impacts their quality of life,” Sweet said. “The ability to procure necessities like food, medicine, and education was directly impacted by both housing and utility cost burdens, leaving individuals and families to make hard choices. It was a startling and sobering revelation.
“I have always admired the great work CCI does, and I am very excited to be a part of an organization that shares my passion! I look forward to getting to know everyone and to work across the various departments to keep CCI situated as leader in the affordable housing community,” she added.
Established in 1971, Christopher Community currently manages over 3,200 units and more than 100 buildings, as well as administers Onondaga County’s Rental Assistance Program which serves over 1,200 households. Christopher Community, Inc. develops and operates safe, affordable housing for low- and moderate-income individuals and families in a way that respects their dignity, and fosters their independence, while enhancing the character of the neighborhood in which they live. The non-profit organization serves communities across New York state including: Syracuse, Rochester, Buffalo, Utica, Watertown, Oswego, Cortland, Elmira, and Canandaigua, amongst others.
