SYRACUSE – Christopher Community, Inc. has announced the appointment of two new staff positions at their Syracuse corporate office. Deron Glickert, Strategic Projects Coordinator and Kelly Sweet, Strategic Projects Advisor were each recently hired in their new roles. “We are extremely pleased to welcome the newest members of our corporate team Deron and Kelly,” said Christopher Community, Inc. CEO/President Justin Rudgick. “Each provide broad experience and expertise relative to their respective positions, and we believe they will be of great benefit to our growing organization.”

Glickert has joined Christopher Community as Strategic Projects Coordinator.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.