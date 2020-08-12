Citizen Advocates brings on new leadership team

MALONE — Citizen Advocates this week announced internal restructuring and the hiring of two north country health care professionals on the organization’s leadership team.
With the mission of “making lives better,” Citizen Advocates provides behavioral health, mental health, trauma recovery and addiction recovery services through programs and offices in Malone, Saranac Lake and Massena. Founded in 1975 primarily as a developmental and behavioral health support program, the organization has evolved to support anyone “along the unique road to health, independence and fulfillment.”
As part of that evolution into a whole-health organization, Citizen Advocates has reimagined its services under three banners: Health Operations, Community Living and Community Support.
Heather L. Wenzel, former deputy commissioner and interim commissioner of the St. Lawrence County Department of Social Services, will serve as director of Community Support, leading programs designed to connect people with employment opportunities, day and community habilitation, community clubs and self-direction.
Ms. Wenzel began her career as a direct support professional serving individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
A Citizen Advocates employee since 2001, licensed clinical social worker Stefan G. Schumacher will direct the organization’s Health Operations department, and will be responsible for all clinical operations, staffing, certification, program development, community networking and special projects.
Mr. Schumacher previously worked as the lead clinician at the Behavioral Health Clinic in Malone.
“The north country is an amazing source of smart, talented and resilient health care professionals,” Citizen Advocates CEO James D. Button said in a statement. “By recruiting locally and developing the skills of our own workforce, we are building a strong foundation for becoming an employer of choice and leading provider of exceptional services.”
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Citizen Advocates has expanded its telehealth services. Staff at the Malone clinic can be reached at 518-483-3261; Saranac Lake, 518-891-5535; and Massena, 315-764-8076. The 24/7 Crisis and Recovery Center line is 518-483-3261.
