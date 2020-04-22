WATERTOWN — City Attorney Robert J. Slye on Monday night conceded that Ives Hill Country Club should be able to operate its restaurant during the winter and when the golf course is closed.
Mr. Slye expressed his opinion during Monday night’s City Council meeting after Ives Hill Country Club owner P.J. Simao accused Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith of threatening to close down the golf club’s restaurant during the winter to retaliate against Mr. Simao’s criticism that the city gives special treatment to his competitor.
In an April 7 email to Mr. Simao, Mayor Smith hinted that the city could shut down the Ives Hill Country Club restaurant in the offseason because it violates city code.
While there might be some thought to that, Mr. Slye stressed that issue should have been brought up 13 years ago when Mr. Simao bought the golf course and began operating the restaurant all year. Calling it “a losing proposition,” he said he could not recommend that the council pursue the matter 13 years later.
“A lot of water over the dam,” he told council.
For more than a year, Mr. Simao has criticized the city for giving special treatment to the Watertown Golf Club in Thompson Park.
During last fall’s city elections, the matter became a political hot potato after it was discovered that the golf course in Thompson Park was encroaching on city parkland, to the chagrin of Mr. Simao. The most contentious issue revolved around club members parking in an overflow lot on city-owned property in the park.
Mr. Simao and golf club owner Michael E. Lundy, who purchased the Thompson Park facility last year, are rival developers.
Last week, Mr. Simao said he was convinced that the mayor was retaliating against him for criticizing the city in how it handled the encroachment issues. There have been concerns that the encroachments violated a nearly 120-year-old deed stipulation that Thompson Park always remained for public use.
In explaining his position, Mayor Smith wrote last week that the restaurant is “an ancillary use to the golf course in a neighborhood that is categorized “Residential A.”
“Equal treatment goes both ways — and if equal treatment is what you are seeking, the Council, should it desire to do so, could in fact request your restaurant to close for the reason mentioned above,” the mayor wrote.
On Monday night, Councilwoman Lisa A. Ruggiero, who was critical of the mayor’s assertion about the restaurant, brought up the issue to clarify whether the restaurant could be open throughout the year.
Mr. Lundy must still correct a utility shed that has a city water line running through it and a no longer used septic tank, which City Engineer Michael Delaney will soon order Mr. Lundy to remove.
Mr. Slye said that the water line in question was installed by the city about 90 years ago. He also learned last week that the statute of limitations on Thompson Park relative to a deed restriction that would revert ownership of the park to its original donor should the land not be used as parkland actually ended after 10 years, so that is no longer a concern.
On Monday night, Mayor Smith said any complaints about the encroachments should not matter because the former City Council never took any action on them.
But, in fact, council members approved a resolution last June that instructed Mr. Lundy to correct the encroachments according to terms reached with former City Manager Rick Finn.
