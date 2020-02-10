WATERTOWN — A West Main Street building that the city claims is “in imminent danger of further collapse” will be torn down.
Calling it “an emergency demolition,” Carolyn Meunier, the city’s code enforcement supervisor said a wrecking crew from Independent Commercial Contractors Inc., Watertown, should have the building down by the end of the day Tuesday.
“The floors were falling down on top of each other,” she said.
Local businessman Jacob S. Johnson will billed about $45,000, the expected cost to demolish the three-story building.
The city filed state Supreme Court action against Glen Park Properties LLC, whose principal is Mr. Johnson, ordered it be either be rehabilitated or demolished.
According to court documents, the city’s Bureau of Code Enforcement received a complaint about the condition of the three-story structure and a code enforcement officer who inspected the property condemned it for occupancy on May 19.
The inspection showed that the rear portion of the structure “has deteriorated to the extent it has become detached from the rest of the structure and it has collapsed and continues to collapse into the court.”
The city’s complaint states that after being notified of the deficiencies in late May, Mr. Johnson installed a fence around the building, but took no further action to fix the problems.
Starting at 7 a.m., the 400 block of West Main Street, between LeRay and Davidson streets, will be closed but motorists can expect it to reopen at the end of the day.
Traffic will be rerouted to LeRay and Davidson streets. Motorists will be encouraged to use alternate routes during the demolition.
It will take several days to clean up the site.
An adjacent building owned by Glen Park Properties at 409 W. Main St. has not been condemned and is not part of the city’s legal action. 403 W. Main St. most recently housed Basket World, while 409 W. Main St. was most recently home to Colonial Woodshed, although both buildings have been vacant in recent years.
Mr. Johnson, through his company JSJ NNY LLC, acquired the properties in May 2018 for $27,000. Ownership of the properties was transferred April 19 to Glen Park Properties.
Mr. Johnson declined to comment.
In recent weeks, the city took down a series of dilapidated buildings.
Last month, a four-story Factory Square building at 129 Factory Square was torn down because its roof collapsed.
Several deteriorating residential properties, including an apartment building at 241 Sterling St. and two other structures, also were demolished. The Sterling Street property will eventually be turned into an overflow parking lot for nearby City Hall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.