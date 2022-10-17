WATERTOWN — A majority of City Council has tentatively agreed to purchase the Watertown Golf Club at Thompson Park for $3.4 million from developer Michael E. Lundy.
On Monday night, council members Lisa A. Ruggiero, Cliff G. Olney III and Patrick J. Hickey agreed to take up Mr. Lundy’s offer to buy nine holes of the golf course adjacent to the city-owned park.
The discussion of the deal took place during the open session of Monday night’s meeting because, Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith said, developer P.J. Simao made the asking price of $3.4 million public earlier in the day.
If the deal goes through, the city would have control of the entire golf course and protect the 64 acres from ever getting developed. Mr. Lundy has previously proposed to build 120 single-family homes on the portion of the golf course he owns.
Mayor Smith adamantly opposed the deal, arguing that the city should let the property become single-family homes because it would add property tax revenues for the city and save the $3.4 million for taxpayers.
“Let it happen,” Mayor Smith said about the possibility of homes being developed instead. “Make more tax revenue for the city.”
He also said the deal would “bail out” Mr. Lundy and Mr. Simao, who owns Ives Hill County Club on Flower Avenue West, from running golf courses that are not profitable.
When the mayor realized he wasn’t going to stop the deal, he told the three council members that they had enough votes to proceed and “to put up a resolution for a vote next week.”
Calling it “a once-in-a-lifetime” deal, Councilman Olney said the city could not pass it up because it guarantees that the city “would have control of the park.”
Councilwoman Ruggiero agreed.
“It’ll never happen again,” she said.
The club owns holes one through six and 16 to 18 of the course, while the city owns the others.
The city would most likely run the golf club as a municipal golf course.
The city’s parks and recreation department would operate the public golf course, with parks Superintendent Scott M. Weller and City Manager Kenneth A. Mix as its managers, Councilman Olney said.
Asked what he thought about the acquisition of the golf club, Mr. Mix said it would be good for the park to have it under the control of the city.
“But the price seems high,” he said.
Mr. Lundy initially offered the golf club to the city for $3.75 million, with his company handling any improvements to the facility in advance of the city becoming the owner.
The city can use American Rescue Plan Act funding for the deal.
Before Monday night’s informal vote, Mr. Mix said the city could handle that work, so the price would be $3.4 million.
After the meeting, Councilwoman Ruggiero said she doesn’t think the city can get the golf club for a lowered negotiated price.
Several weeks ago, Mr. Lundy and Mr. Simao met with Mr. Mix, Councilwoman Ruggiero and city attorney Robert J. Slye about the proposal. Council members also discussed the proposal twice in executive sessions in recent weeks.
After the meeting, Mr. Mix and Mr. Slye talked among themselves about what the deal means and how to proceed. They said the city would have to negotiate the contract with Mr. Lundy.
They also have to figure out exactly what the city would get for the deal. Mr. Mix said all the golf course equipment would be included.
The city would receive 40 golf carts, the clubhouse with a new kitchen, the club’s party tent and the concrete slab that it’s on, and a new septic system that Mr. Lundy installed a few years ago at the city’s insistence, Councilwoman Ruggiero said.
Over the years, the golf club has been the source of legal battles with both developers, much of it involving how golf club members have parked on city-owned land at the park.
If the deal can be consummated, Mr. Simao would not pursue future legal action. In recent years, he has kept Ives Hill closed.
Mr. Simao also has accused the city of subsidizing the golf club by allowing a below-market lease for the city-owned land used by the golf course.
Most recently, Mr. Lundy became incensed that zoning for the land he owns at the golf club would change under sweeping zoning changes proposed by the city. He has insisted that the city own the golf club if it wants to change the zoning that would have prohibited housing on the land.
Under the proposed deal, Mr. Simao would operate Ives Hill as an eight-hole golf course and not pursue legal action against the city in the future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.