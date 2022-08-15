WATERTOWN — City Council members on Monday night endorsed efforts to apply for $2 million in state grants to restore the Globe building on Court Street and for redevelopment of a dilapidated building on Public Square.
The city will submit applications on behalf of the two developers to apply for the Restore New York funding for their projects. The application is due Oct. 11.
A Syracuse developer, Daniel Queri, recently came forward with plans to convert the longtime vacant Globe building at 302 Court St. into 13 or 14 apartments and 14,000 square feet of commercial space on the first floor.
Considered “a major player” for downtown, the city will apply for the Globe building as a “special project” through the Restore NY program, said Jennifer Voss, the city’s senior planner.
While the Globe building is considered a special project, council members had to make a decision to choose between two other projects — the redevelopment of the old Wind and Wire building site at 75-79 Public Square or providing additional funding for the Watertown YMCA’s $27.5 million aquatics and community center at 146 Arsenal St.
“It’s a difficult decision,” Councilwoman Lisa A. Ruggiero said before the vote.
But they informally agreed to support the Public Square project.
They also promised to support the YMCA project for Restore NY money during the next round of funding in October.
Councilwoman Ruggiero urged her colleagues to “automatically” support the YMCA project during the next round of funding.
Calling them “the three most needed projects,” Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith said they “will draw more and more people to downtown.”
Developers Michael Pierce and Kenneth Bodah have been working on their Public Square project for a few years.
After the meeting, Mr. Pierce outlined plans for the old Wind and Wire Building.
The structure would be demolished and replaced with a four-story, mixed-use building that could feature a restaurant, commercial space or professional offices.
The new building would feature a covered walkway.
The two partners received $375,000 in the city’s 2017 Downtown Revitalization Initiative funding for the project with the promise that the Strauss Memorial Walkway would continue for public use. The adjacent Spokes Craft Beer and Tapas now uses the walkway for outdoor seating.
In supporting the project, Councilman Cliff G. Olney III said the new building would ensure connecting downtown with the JB Wise parking lot and eventually hooking it up with the city’s waterfront along the Black River.
If the state application is successful, Mr. Pierce plans to start the project in the spring.
Councilwoman Sarah V. Compo Pierce recused herself from making a decision on that project because Mr. Pierce is her brother-in-law.
Work has already started on the YMCA project to turn a former call center into a natatorium with a six-lane lap pool and adjacent recreational pool, multi-sport courts, indoor track, wellness center, classrooms and child watch facilities.
The project has already received $3.6 million in state DRI funding and a $9 million grant from the Department of Defense.
“We’re pleased that council members are going to support us in the next round,” said Denise K. Young, CEO of the YMCA, stressing that the other two projects are also important for downtown.
“We always support new development,” she said
All three projects were deemed eligible by Empire State Development.
The developers will put together the Restore NY applications, and the city will submit them to the state.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.