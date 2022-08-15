City will seek $2M to restore buildings

The Globe building, 302 Court St., Watertown, is sited for redevelopment. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times

 Kara Dry

WATERTOWN — City Council members on Monday night endorsed efforts to apply for $2 million in state grants to restore the Globe building on Court Street and for redevelopment of a dilapidated building on Public Square.

The city will submit applications on behalf of the two developers to apply for the Restore New York funding for their projects. The application is due Oct. 11.

