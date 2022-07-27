WATERTOWN — The City Council will decide on Monday night whether to grant a zoning change on Glen Street that would allow for a property owner to develop an adjacent property on Arsenal Street.
Earlier this month, the city’s Planning Board unanimously agreed to deny John Bellanger’s request for a zoning change from Residence B to commercial at 1008 Glen St.
Mr. Bellanger hopes to develop an adjacent vacant parcel that he also owns at 1015 Arsenal St. The .24-acre parcel is too narrow to allow both ingress from and egress out to Arsenal Street, so Mr. Bellanger is proposing an entrance from Arsenal Street and an exit onto Glen Street.
The vacant lot sits on Arsenal Street between the Valvoline Oil business and a barber shop.
The city’s planning board members expressed concern to allow traffic from the commercial property to exit into a residential neighborhood.
Mr. Bellanger acquired the Arsenal Street property in 2019 and then demolished a small single-family house on the site.
A couple of residents expressed opposition to the zoning change during the city’s planning board meeting.
The zoning change also came up at a Jefferson County Planning Board meeting on Tuesday, where Mr. Bellanger explained his plans during the Zoom meeting.
Before Tuesday, he hadn’t outlined any specific plans for the property, a concern expressed by Watertown planning board members.
Mr. Bellanger said he submitted site plans into the city on Monday for the Arsenal Street property. If the zoning change is approved, he plans to construct a 1,300-square-foot building for one or two tenants.
He doesn’t expect a lot of traffic would be generated by the building no matter what kind of tenant he finds.
Citing that it was not a major county concern, the county planning board sent the matter back to the city of Watertown to decide.
The City Council meets at 7 p.m. Monday in the third-floor council chambers at City Hall, 245 Washington St.
CORRECTION: Due to a reporter's error, an earlier version of this story misstated the ingress and egress points for the parcels.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.