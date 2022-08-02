Council denies Glen St. rezone

1015 Arsenal St., Watertown. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times

 Kara Dry

WATERTOWN — The City Council on Monday night denied a zoning change on Glen Street that would allow for a property owner to develop an adjacent property on Arsenal Street.

Council members unanimously agreed to vote against John Bellanger’s request for a zoning change from residence B to commercial at 1008 Glen St., saying it would have a negative impact on the Glen Street neighborhood.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.