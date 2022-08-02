WATERTOWN — The City Council on Monday night denied a zoning change on Glen Street that would allow for a property owner to develop an adjacent property on Arsenal Street.
Council members unanimously agreed to vote against John Bellanger’s request for a zoning change from residence B to commercial at 1008 Glen St., saying it would have a negative impact on the Glen Street neighborhood.
Last month, the city planning board also unanimously voted against the zoning change.
Mr. Bellanger hoped to develop an adjacent vacant parcel that he also owns at 1015 Arsenal St. The 0.24-acre parcel is too narrow to allow both ingress from and egress out to Arsenal Street, so Mr. Bellanger proposed an entrance from Arsenal Street and an exit onto Glen Street.
The vacant lot sits on Arsenal Street between the Valvoline oil business and a barber shop.
Council members expressed concern about allowing traffic from the commercial property to exit into a residential neighborhood.
Mr. Bellanger acquired the Arsenal Street property in 2019 and then demolished a small single-family house on the site.
Last week, the zoning change also came up at a Jefferson County Planning Board meeting.
Mr. Bellanger recently submitted site plans to the city for the Arsenal Street property. He had planned to construct a 1,300-square-foot building for one or two tenants.
Before the vote, Councilwoman Lisa A. Ruggiero told her colleagues that Mr. Bellanger and R.J. Roux, who previously owned the Arsenal Street property, had an agreement that Mr. Bellanger would not pursue development of the property for commercial use. Mr. Roux told the councilwoman that Mr. Bellanger was trying to renege on that deal.
Mr. Bellanger attended Monday’s council meeting, but left before he could be reached for comment.
