WATERTOWN — Now that a judge ruled the deal can move forward, city officials are still waiting for the closing to happen that finalizes the $3.4 million purchase of the Watertown Golf Club from owner Michael E. Lundy.
The city’s interim city attorney, Justin Miller, is reviewing paperwork for the transaction before it becomes a done deal.
Parks and Recreation Superintendent Scott D. Weller and City Manager Kenneth A. Mix continue to work on preparing for the golf club at Thompson Park to open in May.
“We still don’t own it,” Mr. Mix said Wednesday.
On Tuesday, state Supreme Court Judge James P. McClusky ruled that the deal can move forward. A Washington Street woman who opposed it filed a lawsuit to try to stop it.
Mr. Mix hopes to have an operating budget for City Council to vote on at one of its February meetings. He declined to release any more information on it, saying it’s “not yet there.”
The golf club’s clubhouse will most likely be operated by a third party, he said. The city also still has to hire employees to work at the golf club before work begins in April in getting the golf course ready for its opening.
“That’s the two biggest things, operations and people to work there,” he said.
What could put a wrench in the plan? “Not having enough time,” he said.
The city is still waiting to receive a list of tournaments from Mr. Lundy, he said. The city has been told to expect a dozen tournaments would be held this summer.
None have signed up yet, however.
Mr. Lundy and his sister, Colleen, have promised to help organize the tournaments this summer.
On Tuesday night, Councilwoman Lisa A. Ruggiero said the city should do everything it can to make sure the tournaments are successful for the charitable organizations that run them.
Mr. Lundy owns holes one through nine of the golf course, while the city possesses the other nine that it has been leasing to him.
The pending purchase of the club has prompted a lot of public debate, with residents both in support and against the purchase since it was first proposed last year.
Four residents spoke against the deal during Tuesday’s City Council meeting. There also was a heated argument between council members about it.
In responding to allegations that she spread false information about the deal, Councilwoman Sarah V. Compo Pierce accused Councilman Cliff G. Olney III of spreading disinformation for saying that 32 tournaments have been lined up this summer.
Councilman Olney said he was mistaken about that.
As part of the transaction, Ives Hill Country Club owner P.J. Simao will receive $850,000 to turn his 18-hole golf course into nine.
If the deal hadn’t gone through, Mr. Lundy was ready to sell his nine holes to Mr. Simao, who planned to build single-family homes on the site.
