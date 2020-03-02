Watertown, NY (13601)

Today

Cloudy with occasional rain in the afternoon. High 49F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Rain and snow in the evening. A few snow showers late - otherwise, mostly cloudy. Low 31F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 80%.