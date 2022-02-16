WATERTOWN — The City Council on Tuesday night will once again be dealing with a kerfuffle concerning a controversial parking lot in an area of Thompson Park near the Watertown Golf Club.
Last week, Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith put a stop to a vote on an ordinance that would eliminate parking that’s been used primarily by golfers from the golf club. He declined to allow for unanimous consent that would allow the vote to continue.
However, in what was a lengthy and confusing debate, council members erroneously failed to take another vote related to the parking lot.
They argued whether both Phase I and Phase II Environmental Site Assessments are needed to determine if fuel from parked cars, a golf cart storage area and an above-ground fuel storage tank has caused contaminants.
During the argument, they agreed to amend a resolution to move forward with both phases of environmental assessment.
But they failed to take a final vote on the resolution with the amended change, City Manager Kenneth A. Mix said.
“In all the confusion” they forgot to take the final vote, so that will have to be done Tuesday night, Mr. Mix said.
The error was discovered after a city administrative staff member viewed the video from the Feb. 7 meeting and realized council members didn’t officially vote on the matter, Mr. Mix said.
The parking area in the city park has been a source of debate for years and a subject of a lawsuit before the latest round of “Golf Gate” came up.
Before last week’s meeting, Councilor Cliff G. Olney III requested that council members rescind a 2020 resolution that allows for overflow parking near the Watertown Golf Club. In 2019, the previous council voted to prohibit parking there.
In a letter to the city, Michael E. Lundy, a vocal critic of the way the city has handled the parking lot issue, wrote to the city hinting that he might not operate the golf club if council members continue the controversy.
Mr. Lundy, who leases nine holes from the city, wrote he has paid more than $1 million to the city over the years to use the 63 acres that he leases.
The city was previously sued by businessman P.J. Simao, who owns Ives Hill Country Club. He accused the city of giving preferential treatment and providing a sweetheart deal to Mr. Lundy.
In November 2021, Mr. Simao dropped an appeal in the lawsuit in which Mr. Olney had joined him as a plaintiff.
